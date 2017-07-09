National

July 09, 2017 8:10 AM

Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting. Colerain Township police didn't immediately return a call Sunday.

The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer
SC escape captured in Texas 5:47

SC escape captured in Texas
Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47

Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape

View More Video