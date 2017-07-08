They dropped off a naked man on drugs at a Walmart because ‘it would be funny,’ police say

A 49-year-old man in Tempe, Arizona, has been arrested on public indecency and drug possession charges after police found him wandering near a Walmart store.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on July 4, Tempe police received a call about a naked man inside the Walmart. When they responded, they found Robert Kanoff across the street wearing nothing but shoes, according to AZfamily.com.
After talking to police, Kanoff admitted to having taken drugs earlier, according to Fox 10. He then said he had been dropped off earlier at Walmart by two people who “thought it would be funny for him to be naked,” a police spokesperson said. He also told authorities that he had been walking through Walmart before leaving.
According to AZfamily, Kanoff has been charged with indecent exposure, public sexual indecency and possession of dangerous drugs. According to court records obtained by ABC 15, Kanoff had just completed a court-ordered drug program the week before his arrest. That program was the result of a previous arrest back in January 2016 for drug possession.
According to online records from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, it does not appear that Kanoff is still in custody.
Comments