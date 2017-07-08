This rattlesnake made a fun day on the lake a bit more exciting

Anthony Baciocco posted a video on social media on Thursday of a rattlesnake swimming up to his boat in Folsom Lake.
At the end of the video, the boaters have to gun it to get the relentless snake off the back of the boat.
No more boating on Folsom Lake this year Wait till the end... pic.twitter.com/NjrtwV6H3J— Anthony Baciocco (@baaaciocco) July 7, 2017
Baciocco wrote on Twitter, “No more boating on Folsom Lake this year...”
The video prompted other funny responses on Twitter.
nope NOPE NOPE FOLSOM LAKE CLOSED FOREVER https://t.co/EDYevqvANv— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) July 7, 2017
Never going again https://t.co/Pn8P2Mv3MZ— Novy Sidhu (@novysidhu75) July 7, 2017
Rattlesnakes are adept at swimming, according to http://www.alongtheway.org/rattlesnakes/faq.html, and will take to water readily in order to pursue food, mates and refuge, and to escape harassment.
