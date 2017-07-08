Opposition lawmakers fight with pro-government militia members who are trying to force their way into the National Assembly during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day, in Caracas, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Despite the violence, lawmakers later approved a plan by the opposition to hold a symbolic referendum July 16 to give voters the chance to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to draft a new political charter.
Opposition lawmakers fight with pro-government militia members who are trying to force their way into the National Assembly during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day, in Caracas, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Despite the violence, lawmakers later approved a plan by the opposition to hold a symbolic referendum July 16 to give voters the chance to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to draft a new political charter. Fernando Llano AP Photos
Opposition lawmakers fight with pro-government militia members who are trying to force their way into the National Assembly during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day, in Caracas, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Despite the violence, lawmakers later approved a plan by the opposition to hold a symbolic referendum July 16 to give voters the chance to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to draft a new political charter. Fernando Llano AP Photos

National

July 08, 2017 12:35 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of an attack on opposition lawmakers in Venezuela; civilians fleeing the fighting in Mosul, Iraq; Tibetan children preparing to perform during celebrations for the Dalai Lama's 82nd birthday.

___

This gallery contains photos published July 1-7, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement
What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

View More Video