Rx for orphan walrus calf: touch, massage, cuddle, repeat

In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, photo provided by Alaska SeaLife Center shows a walrus pup in a quarantined pen as it's cared for at the Alaska SeaLife Center, in Seward, Alaska. The pup was found on a mining barge in Nome, Alaska, and transported to the SeaLife Center, which is the only facility in Alaska that holds permits to care for stranded marine mammals. Center officials estimate the pup was two weeks old when it was found. Alaska SeaLife Center via AP Jennifer Gibbins