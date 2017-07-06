Man charged in wife's shooting during Seattle Uber ride

In this image made from a video provided by Q13 News, Cameron Espitia, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Jennifer Espitia, makes an appearance in a King County courtroom in Seattle, Monday, July 3, 2017. Police say Jennifer Espitia was killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood during an argument with Cameron Espitia while in a ride-hailing vehicle. Q13 News via AP Bill Bushmaker