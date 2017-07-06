National

July 06, 2017 10:37 AM

Official: North Carolina officer justified in fatal shooting

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A North Carolina prosecutor says a police officer was justified in fatally shooting a mentally ill man who pointed a rifle at the back of a fellow officer who was running for cover.

District Attorney R. Andrew Murray said Thursday that no criminal charges are justified against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Brian Walsh because he fired his gun after perceiving a threat during the March 8 confrontation.

Murray said in a 175-page report that Walsh killed 25-year-old Iaroslav Mosiiuk with a single shot to the back. Mosiiuk was pointing a rifle that was loaded, but it was missing a critical piece and wouldn't work. The state official said Walsh could not have known that when he acted.

Officials say the officer is white, as was Mosiiuk.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos