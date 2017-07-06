National

Prosecutor: Man discussed beheadings, planned police bombing

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Alabama prosecutors say a man jailed on terror-related charges pledged allegiance to Islamic State and talked about wanting to behead people.

State authorities outlined evidence against 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed during a hearing Wednesday in Huntsville.

A defense attorney for the North Carolina native is asking a judge to set bail so the man can get out of jail. But prosecutor Jay Town told a judge Sayyed claimed he wanted to behead people, and he practiced using a knife.

Authorities have said the man had bomb-making materials, and Town says he planned to use them at a police office after pledging allegiance to Islamic State.

Sayyed is charged with second-degree soliciting or providing help for terrorism. The defense argues he hasn't done anything to prohibit his release on bond.

