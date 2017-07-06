National

July 06, 2017 6:07 AM

Car hits 2 out looking for dog, which was hit by another car

The Associated Press
POMFRET, Conn.

Police in Connecticut say a car hit a woman and her 16-year-old son out looking for their missing dog, which was struck by a different car.

The woman was killed and her son was seriously injured. The dog also died.

It happened Tuesday night on Route 44 in the town of Pomfret.

Police say 35-year-old Mildred Garcia had gone to look for the dog after it bolted from the family's home. The dog was struck by a car in the road.

Moments later, Garcia was hit and fatally injured by another car. Her son, 16-year-old Xavier Cubi, suffered serious injuries.

No charges were immediately filed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos