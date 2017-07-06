National

July 06, 2017 5:48 AM

Police: 4 children, man found dead after reported stabbing

The Associated Press
LOGANVILLE, Ga.

Police found four young children and a man apparently stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta and took the mother into custody early Thursday.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that an adult described as the mother was "quickly taken into custody" after the bodies were found inside the home in Loganville. She said early indications are that a knife was used to attack the five.

Police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious.

Pihera said the woman was being interviewed by detectives. No charges have been announced.

Police said a motive wasn't immediately known.

The children's ages weren't immediately available.

Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos