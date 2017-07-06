National

July 06, 2017 7:32 AM

Baby struck by foul ball at pro baseball game hospitalized

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, N.J.

Authorities say an 11-month-old boy was hit in the face by a line drive foul ball while sitting in his stroller at a professional baseball game in New Jersey.

State police spokesman Lt. Ted Schaefer says the boy was hit in his right eye by the foul ball Wednesday night during a Sussex County Miners game at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

He was conscious and alert when he was flown to University Hospital in Newark, where a spokesman says he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

The Miners are in the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball, an independent league. They won the Wednesday game against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles of Quebec, 4-2.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos