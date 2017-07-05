Police found a small coffin on the sidewalk. Inside, there were organs, but no body

A gruesome discovery on a Philadelphia street is being investigated by police and has horrified onlookers.
Late Monday night, police were called to a sidewalk near Mount Peace Cemetery in Philadelphia. There, they found a small white casket. When they opened the casket, they found a bag with internal organs believed to be from a child or infant, according to the Associated Press.
Now, police are trying to figure out whose organs were in the coffin and how they got there. Adding to the mystery is the fact that police believe the coffin to be “fresh” and possibly dug up from a grave or taken from a funeral home.
On the night they initially found the organs, police searched the cemetery across the street, as well as another one nearby, in hopes of finding a freshly dug-up grave, but they were unable to identify any using a helicopter with a flood light and a police dog, according to WXTF.
According to WPVI, there were at least two organs inside the casket, though which ones were not specified. WXTF reports that it appears the coffin was recently pried open, as the screws were newly loosened.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, officials at two nearby cemeteries said they are not involved in the matter and have investigated to see whether any graves have been disturbed. A third cemetery, Mount Peace, declined to comment.
Inside Edition spoke with a local resident, Chris James, who was at a nearby gas station when police were first called and recorded footage of what appears to be officers responding to the call.
“The casket was halfway out of a black trash bag. Officers opened it, and at first they thought it was cloth, but then they opened the casket and inside the casket was smaller black bag and inside was dirt and I guess organs,” James told Inside Edition.
“It was like a movie. When I saw [the remains] I was like, ‘That’s definitely some type of body part.’ That was one of the craziest things I’ve seen. It was like a scene out of ‘Thriller’ or something,” James said.
“It was like a movie. When I saw (the remains) I was like, ‘That’s definitely some type of body part.’ That was one of the craziest things I’ve seen. It was like a scene out of ‘Thriller’ or something.”
Comments