Mom bought her toddler an airline ticket. United took the seat and made her carry him

A mix-up on a recent flight from Houston to Boston resulted in a mother carrying her 27-month old child on her lap for more than three hours, despite government recommendations and airline regulations.
Shirely Yamauchi was flying with her young son from Hawaii to Boston on June 29 when they boarded a United plane in Houston.
“He and I, we had both our tickets scanned, we both went on board no problem,” Yamauchi told KITV.
Like every major American airline, United requires any children older than 2 years to have their own ticket and sit in their own seat, in accordance with FAA recommendations. Yamauchi told NBC News that she had bought her son a ticket that cost almost $1,000.
But as they were getting seated and ready to fly, a man approached Yamauchi and told her he had the same seat number as her son. She spoke to a flight attendant, who told her the flight was full and then walked away.
Faced with either holding her son on her lap or getting off the plane, Yamauchi held her child, she told Hawaii News Now.
“I didn't feel safe or comfortable, but I really didn't have a choice,” she told the Houston Chronicle.
Yamauchi, who is 5-foot-2, told NBC News that her son is half her height and weighs 25 pounds. She said she struggled to get her seatbelt around both of them, and eventually her son had to crouch and stand on the floor as he was too heavy to hold for the three-and-a-half-hour flight.
United Airlines is still recovering from a rash of bad press after video surfaced of a passenger being violently removed from one of its flights in April to accommodate airline employees who needed transportation.
And Yamauchi said she thought of the video before deciding not to speak up and complain to another flight attendant, according to Hawaii News Now.
“I started remembering all those incidents with United on the news. The violence. Teeth getting knocked out. I'm Asian. I'm scared and I felt uncomfortable. I didn't want those things to happen to me,” she told the station.
“If I were traveling by myself without my child, I would have spoken up a little louder or more forcefully,” Yamauchi told NBC News.
When the plane landed, Yamauchi said she tried to speak to gate agents, one of whom told her she should have spoken up before takeoff, she says. She eventually called a customer service line, where she was told that a refund would impact her return flight, according to KITV.
In a statement issued to multiple media outlets, United said the situation occurred because Yamauchi’s son’s ticket was not properly scanned, leading the airline to call a standby passenger.
“On a recent flight from Houston to Boston, we inaccurately scanned the boarding pass of Ms. Yamauchi’s son. As a result, her son’s seat appeared to be not checked in, and staff released his seat to another customer and Ms. Yamauchi held her son for the flight. We deeply apologize to Ms. Yamauchi and her son for this experience,” the statement reads.
According to NBC, United has since reached out to Yamauchi and offered to refund her son’s ticket and give her a travel voucher. She told the Houston Chronicle, however, that she found the offer unsatisfactory.
The FAA recommends buying a child their own plane ticket when possible, saying that parents’ arms are not capable of holding children securely, “especially during unexpected turbulence.”
