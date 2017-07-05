AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

North Korean missile advances put new stress on US defenses
WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle puts Alaska within range of potential attack and stresses the Pentagon's missile defenses like never before. Even more worrisome, it may be only a matter of time before North Korea mates an even longer-range ICBM with a nuclear warhead, putting all of the United States at risk.
The Pentagon has spent tens of billions to develop what it calls a limited defense against missiles capable of reaching U.S. soil. The system has never faced combat or been fully tested. The system succeeded May 30 in its first attempted intercept of a mock ICBM, but it hasn't faced more realistic conditions.
Although Russia and China have long been capable of targeting the U.S. with a nuclear weapon, North Korea is seen as the bigger, more troubling threat. Its opaque, unpredictable government often confounds U.S. intelligence assessments. And North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has openly threatened to strike the U.S., while showing no interest in nuclear or missile negotiations.
"We should be worried," said Philip E. Coyle III, a former head of the Pentagon's test and evaluation office. North Korea's latest success, he said, "shows that time is not on our side."
U.S. officials believe North Korea is still short of being able to miniaturize a nuclear warhead to fit atop an intercontinental missile. And it's unclear whether it has developed the technology and expertise to sufficiently shield such a warhead from the extreme heat experienced when it re-enters Earth's atmosphere enroute to a target.
NEW YORK (AP) — A killer who strode up to a mobile police command post and put a bullet in an officer's head Wednesday had ranted in a Facebook video last September about law officers killing and abusing people and warned them to leave him alone or "we gonna do something."
"I'm not playing, Mr. Officer. I don't care about 100 police watching this," 34-year-old ex-convict Alexander Bonds said, adding: "It's time for people to wisen up."
Ten months later, Bonds went up to the RV-like command post in the Bronx and ambushed Officer Miosotis Familia, shooting her through the passenger side window as she wrote in her notebook around 12:30 a.m.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Familia was "assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops."
Familia's partner frantically radioed for help, and officers caught up with Bonds about a block away and killed him in a hail of about 20 bullets when he pulled a stolen revolver, police said. He didn't get off a shot, authorities said. The burst of gunfire as the Fourth of July wound down was initially mistaken by some people for fireworks.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Donald Trump opens his two-nation European visit with what he expects to be a short but warm stop in Poland before he encounters what could be a frostier reception and thornier issues at an international summit in Germany. Trump's sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile threaten to put Trump's skills as a negotiator to the test.
Trump arrived in Warsaw late Wednesday for a 16-hour visit that includes a keynote address to the Poles from Krasinski Square, site of a monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis. Scores of people who lined darkened roads waved American and Polish flags and recorded video of Trump's motorcade as it sped him and his wife, Melania, to their hotel.
Trump has scheduled talks with the leaders of Poland and Croatia and may hold a joint news conference — his first one abroad — with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He also was meeting with the heads of a dozen countries bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas. Collectively known as the Three Seas Initiative, the group aims to expand and modernize energy and trade with a goal of reducing the region's dependence on Russian energy.
Duda told Polish broadcaster TVN24 on Wednesday that he wants to tackle concrete issues like energy security in the meeting with Trump, not engage in "some general talk about world security." Trump recently devoted a week to U.S. energy production.
At the same time, Trump will have to contend with escalating tensions with North Korea after it successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile this week. Asked, as he left the White House, what he would do about North Korea, Trump said only: "We're going to do very well."
Rights group warns of bind for migrants as EU looks to Libya
PARIS (AP) — Europe has made a dangerous turn on the Mediterranean Sea as it looks to Libya for help in slowing the number of migrants attempting to reach the continent in flimsy boats, Amnesty International said in a report released Thursday. The organization called the European Union's strategy of training the Libyan coast guard to rescue migrants "reckless."
By turning to Libya, a country in chaos that is the jumping-off point for the hazardous journey, the EU has created "A Perfect Storm" — the title of Amnesty's report — that could hammer often-desperate migrants with a double vengeance. They face the risk of dying at sea or grave human rights abuses once they are returned to Libya and trapped there, the human rights group said.
More than 2,000 migrants to Europe have died at sea so far this year while over 73,380 have reached Italy, the report said, citing figures from Italy's Interior Ministry. By year's end, the number of arrivals is expected to match or exceed the 181,400 who made it in 2016, which was more than in the two previous years, the report said.
The European Union has been casting about for ways to deal with the crisis, notably looking to Libya, which has two rival governments, for help preventing departures. The EU is focusing in particular on equipping and training the Libyan coast guard and Navy to conduct sea rescues and to lead the fight against smuggling and trafficking networks.
Amnesty said it was "deeply problematic" to unconditionally fund and train Libya, where human rights are lacking and the coast guard has been known for violence and even smuggling.
Tensions rise between Iraqi forces and civilians in Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — "Don't stop!" the Iraqi special forces lieutenant yelled as a wave of fleeing civilians trudged past his position in Mosul's Old City in the scorching heat. "Don't pretend you're tired! Keep going!" Nearby, dozens of women and children, their hands raised, dropped their bags for security forces to search. Keeping the crowd at a distance, the soldiers yelled at the women to roll up their sleeves and empty everything they were carrying.
"We know you're Daesh," the soldiers said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.
Tensions have escalated in the final days of the battle for Mosul, as suicide bombings carried out mostly by women hiding among groups of civilians target Iraqi forces closing in on the last few hundred square meters (yards) of territory IS controls. At least one such attack struck Wednesday.
At a screening center, security forces detained boys as young as 14 they accused of belonging to IS and barred the elderly and sick from stopping to rest during the difficult journey out of the war-torn district, a more than kilometer-long (half-mile) trek on foot over mounds of rubble in 115-degree (47-degree Celsius) heat.
Many civilians are believed still trapped in the IS-run enclave, with around 1,500 fleeing with every 100-meter (yard) advance by Iraqi forces. Those emerging from the Old City at this late stage in the fight were weak, injured, gaunt and pale. For months, the district has been bombarded by Iraqi artillery and cut off from food and water.
Govt supporters storm Venezuela congress, injuring lawmakers
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Pro-government militias wielding wooden sticks and metal bars stormed congress on Wednesday, attacking opposition lawmakers during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day.
Four lawmakers were injured and blood was splattered on the neoclassical legislature's white walls. One of them, Americo de Grazia, had to be removed in a stretcher while suffering from convulsions.
"This doesn't hurt as much as watching how every day how we lose a little bit more of our country," Armando Arias said from inside an ambulance as he was being treated for head wounds that spilled blood across his clothes.
The unprecedented attack, in plain view of national guardsmen assigned to protect the legislature, comes amid three months of often-violent confrontations between security forces and protesters who accuse the government of trying to establish a dictatorship by jailing foes, pushing aside the opposition-controlled legislature and rewriting the constitution to avoid fair elections.
Tensions were already high after Vice President Tareck El Aissami made an unannounced morning visit to the National Assembly, accompanied by top government and military officials, for an event celebrating independence day. The short appearance at the congress by top officials who have repeatedly dismissed the legislators as a band of U.S.-backed conspirators was seen by many as a provocation.
Israel's Labor Party looks to rebrand with leadership vote
JERUSALEM (AP) — As Israel's Labor Party prepares to choose its new leader, it already has taken a big step toward shedding its image as a bastion of liberal, upper-class Israelis of European descent.
A party primary on Tuesday chose two candidates of Middle Eastern heritage as finalists for next week's runoff, handily defeating a trio of established blue-bloods associated with the old guard. In a strategy that could spell trouble for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the party is now hoping its next leadership will appeal to the ethnic working-class voters who make up the core of Netanyahu's support.
Labor still has a long way to go before returning to its former glory days as the movement that led Israel to independence in 1948 and dominated Israeli politics for three decades. But both candidates for Labor leadership, Amir Peretz and Avi Gabbay, have made it clear that they are aiming to rebrand their party.
"You have proven that you are an open party that truly calls on new publics to join it," Gabbay, the seventh of eight children born to immigrants from Morocco, told his supporters after the first-round vote. "Choosing me is a call to new constituencies saying: 'We want you to join us.'"
The party's early leaders of European, or Ashkenazi, descent took a paternalistic attitude toward Jewish immigrants from Arabic-speaking countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Many of these immigrants, known as Mizrahi Jews, were sent to shantytown transit camps and largely sidelined.
US is ready to use force in NKorea but prefers trade clout
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States vowed Wednesday to use all its military capabilities to defend the country and its allies against a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile if necessary, but said it prefers to use its clout in international trade to address the growing threat.
In a hard-hitting speech at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council following Pyongyang's successful launch of an ICBM, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that "the world has become a more dangerous place" and China has a key role in promoting peace.
China is responsible for 90 percent of trade with North Korea and Haley warned that Beijing risks its massive trade with the United States if its business dealings with Pyongyang violate U.N. sanctions.
She said the United States doesn't seek conflict — "in fact we seek to avoid it." But she said the launch of an ICBM "is a clear and sharp military escalation" and the U.S. is prepared to use its "considerable military forces" to defend itself and its allies "if we must."
But Haley said the Trump administration prefers "not to go in that direction" but to use its "great capabilities in the area of trade" to address "those who threaten us and ... those who supply the threats."
Prosecutors: Kidnapping suspect marched in victim's vigil
CHICAGO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest last week, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, adding that he also spoke about what makes an ideal victim and talked about how she fought and resisted.
The new details surrounding 26-year-old Yingying Zhang's June 9 disappearance arose at a detention hearing for Brendt Christensen in U.S. District Court in Urbana, not far from the central Illinois school, a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long ordered that Christensen, 28, remain jailed pending trial. Long said the recent graduate student at the university's physics department poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.
Last Thursday, which was the day before Christensen was arrested, hundreds of people gathered on campus and walked to a street where Zhang was last seen. Prosecutors say Christensen was in the vigil group. Zhang's father, a factory driver who traveled to Illinois from China for the search, also attended.
Prosecutors haven't explained who Christensen spoke to about abducting Zhang, including whether someone close to him secretly recorded him. They divulged the details at Wednesday's hearing to back their contention that Christensen is too dangerous to release.
