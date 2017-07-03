Who has the best and worst summer? A new study ranks all 50 states

Lots of places like to complain about how miserable their summers are, but are they being overly dramatic?
Thrillist.com ranked all 50 states based on which have the worst summers.
From best to worst:
50. Washington
49. Minnesota
48. Rhode Island
47. Oregon
46. Hawaii
45. New Jersey
44. Michigan
43. California
42. Vermont
41. Colorado
40. Wisconsin
39. New Hampshire
38. Massachusetts
37. Montana
36. Maine
35. Alaska
34. Illinois
33. Idaho
32. Wyoming
31. North Carolina
30. New York
29. Kentucky
28. Nebraska
27. Connecticut
26. Ohio
25. Utah
24. Nevada
23. Delaware
22. Iowa
21. Pennsylvania
20. South Dakota
19. Indiana
18. North Dakota
17. Tennessee
16. Maryland
15. Virginia
14. West Virginia
13. Missouri
12. Oklahoma
11. Kansas
10. South Carolina
9. New Mexico
8. Florida
7. Texas
6. Georgia
5. Arkansas
4. Alabama
3. Arizona
2. Louisiana
1. Mississippi
Mississippi ranks worst because Thrillist.com says, “It’s hot, and there’s nothing to do.”
North Carolina didn’t even rank among the Top 30 worst. We’re at No. 31. It’s a different story for South Carolina. Thrillist.com ranked it No. 10, meaning it’s among the 10 most miserable places in the nation to spend your summer.
Says the Web site:
“During the summer months, the South Carolina town of Mount Pleasant renames itself ‘Mount How Is It Possible That My Body Is Both Slippery and Sticky Right Now Don’t Touch Me I’m Gross It’s Even Too Hot to Enjoy a Plate of Mustard-Forward Barbecue Pass The Cheerwine As It Is My Only Refuge From This Unyielding Hazy Inferno’.”
It also singles out Myrtle Beach for having “one of America’s most impressive collections of dads in golf shorts.”
North Carolina ranks at No. 31, with Thrillist.com claiming the state is “lovely during almost the entire year.”
It credits the Appalachian Mountains for that, claiming the mountain chain acts “as a sort of Captain America shield blocking the gross chubby weather of the Midwest from entering and corrupting Dean Smith’s elegant basketball and pork BBQ factory.”
“Mainland Carolina seems like it’s in a prime position to just sit back and enjoy that humid subtropical summer weather, until you start Googling cyclone danger,” says Thrillist.com
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments