AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Car bombs rock Syrian capital, killing 8
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A series of car bomb explosions rocked Syria's capital Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding 12, as officials claimed to have foiled a plot to target crowded areas during the first morning commute after a Muslim holiday.
State media said a suicide car bomber detonated his payload after being surrounded by security forces, and that two other car bombs were intercepted before entering the city, suggesting those blasts were controlled detonations.
Damascus Governor Bashr al-Sabban said two attackers were stopped before rush hour at security checkpoints on the airport road at the entrance to the city, where forces "dealt with them," without elaborating. He said the attackers were heading to the city center where they hoped to cause maximum damage.
The Syrian Minister of Local Administration, Hussein Makhlouf, said the response marked a "major success in foiling a plot" to cause mass casualties.
Syrian state TV reported the toll, without saying whether those killed and wounded were security forces or civilians. The attack came on the first full work day after the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
___
In tweet blitz, Trump defends his use of social media
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him.
The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country. Saturday evening, Trump was at it again.
Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," on Twitter earlier Saturday. From his New Jersey golf club, he said: "Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses."
Trump also said that Greta Van Susteren lost her nightly show on MSNBC because she "refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'" MSNBC confirmed this week that Van Susteren, previously a longtime anchor at Fox News, was being replaced.
NBC declined comment on all the tweets Saturday from the president. "Morning Joe" just finished the highest-rated quarter in the show's history. MSNBC never officially gave a reason for replacing Van Susteren's show; it did, however, lag in the ratings compared with the network's other shows.
___
Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped save lives
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The landlord that owns the Little Rock nightclub where a shooting resulted in 28 people being injured officially evicted the club.
The volley of gunfire inside the Power Ultra Lounge early Saturday came so fast that investigators believe multiple people had to have been involved. Police Chief Kenton Buckner credited quick work by first responders for there being no fatalities.
Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were hurt, perhaps while fleeing, Buckner said. Two people were in critical condition Saturday afternoon. Police said officers did not have any suspects in custody.
Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press that when the gunfire rang out, "I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head."
City officials said they would move Monday to shut down the club under a "criminal abatement" program. State regulators suspended the club's liquor license earlier Saturday.
___
Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues
NEW YORK (AP) — A doctor disguised as one who would save lives came to the New York hospital that had spurned him only to try to destroy them instead, replacing his stethoscope and scalpel with an automatic weapon, authorities say.
In an instant, Dr. Henry Bello triggered a Code Silver at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, sending his one-time colleagues diving for cover on the hospital's two top floors while he repeatedly pulled his trigger, killing a doctor who had the misfortune of covering someone else's shift as a favor and injuring six others, including a patient.
The new details of Bello's rampage emerged Saturday along with an email rant against colleagues he blamed for forcing him to resign from the hospital amid sexual harassment allegations two years earlier. The email was sent to the New York Daily News just two hours before the shooting Friday afternoon that left six other people wounded and Bello dead from a self-inflicted shot.
"This hospital terminated my road to a licensure to practice medicine," the email said. "First, I was told it was because I always kept to myself. Then it was because of an altercation with a nurse."
He also blamed a doctor for blocking his chances at practicing medicine.
___
Israel's ex-PM Olmert released from prison
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was released from prison early Sunday days after a parole board granted him early release from his 27-month corruption sentence.
Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said Olmert, 71, was whisked away by Israel's security service after his release and driven home after serving 16 months.
He said the terms of Olmert's early release stipulate that for the next few months the former prime minister has to do volunteer work, must appear before police twice a month and cannot give interviews to the media or leave the country.
He added that President Reuven Rivlin could relieve him of the parole restrictions.
Olmert was convicted in 2014 in a wide-ranging case that accused him of accepting bribes to promote a real-estate project in Jerusalem and obstructing justice. The charges pertained to a period when he was mayor of Jerusalem and trade minister before he became premier in 2006.
___
AP News Guide: What to know about the Qatar crisis
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar likely faces a deadline this weekend to comply with a list of demands issued by Arab nations that have cut diplomatic ties to the energy-rich country, though its leaders already have dismissed the ultimatum.
Here's a look at the ongoing crisis, the worst to grip the region since Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait.
___
A COUNTRY TARGETED
Qatar is a nation about the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut which juts out like a thumb on the Arabian Peninsula into the Persian Gulf. It has the highest per-capita income in the world due to its natural gas reserves, the third-largest on the planet after Russia and Iran. Just over 10 percent of its 2.2 million people are Qataris, with the rest foreign workers. Its people follow an ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism, though unlike neighboring Saudi Arabia, women can drive and foreigners can drink alcohol. Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
___
AP FACT CHECK: When a swoopy line on a chart misleads
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oh, those charts.
President Donald Trump passed one around on Twitter in recent days, and it showing spending on Medicaid rising for years in the future under the stalled Republican health care bill. You'd never know from his chart's mountain-climbing line , or his rhetoric, that the bill would inflict deep cuts in the program.
A drawing can be made to show what the person making the display wants people to see, even using correct numbers, but in a way that obscures reality. Similarly, Vice President Mike Pence had a chart onstage weeks ago showing how enrollment under the Obama-era health law fell far short of predictions. That's only because Pence and his chart ignored the estimated 12 million low-income people covered under the overhaul's Medicaid expansion.
Trump's tweet came during a week of tussling over the Senate Republican health bill, a White House cheerleading session for U.S. energy and assertions by the president on trade — subjects producing a variety of statements that call for scrutiny.
A sampling:
___
Teen musicians to take soulful Memphis Sound anew to Europe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The roster of American musicians was impressive: Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Eddie Floyd, Booker T. and the MGs. They arrived in Europe in 1967, bringing with them the powerful, soulful Memphis Sound. Ahead was a tour with stops in London, Paris and elsewhere.
These artists from the Stax Records music studio captivated audiences with their music born from blues and gospel — a mesmerizing sound created from the black experience in the U.S. last century.
Fifty years later, a group of young musicians educated at Stax Music Academy are newly bringing the music of Memphis back to Europe. They are set to perform at festivals and music halls in England, France and Ireland from July 9 until July 22, joining Stax legends Mavis Staples and William Bell for a couple of shows.
The teenage musicians are eager to follow in the footsteps of their influential predecessors. Created in 2000, their academy is an after-school program for youngsters from some of Memphis' poorest neighborhoods who learn how to dance, sing and play instruments. They pay nothing to attend.
"Just to be able to say that I was part of this upcoming overseas tour, being able to sing songs by Otis Redding and William Bell, it's monumental not only for Memphis, but for Stax," said Johnathon Lee, a 17-year-old academy vocalist. "To know that Stax music is still relevant today, and to know that was done in 1967, that's monumental as well."
___
Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Horn
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision Sunday in a contest billed as the Battle of Brisbane and an outcome that had his backers asking questions.
The 11-time world champion entered the fight at Suncorp Stadium as a hot favorite but got more than he bargained for against the 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who had most of the 51,000 fans on his side and won at least three of the first five rounds on all three of the judge's scorecards.
Still, Pacquiao appeared to dominate most of the rounds from the eighth. Pacquiao was close to finishing it in the 9th when he pounded Horn and had him wobbling — to the point where referee Mark Nelson asked the 29-year-old Australian's camp before the 10th if he could continue — and could also have come out with the win.
"I felt buzzed for sure, but I'm the Hornet — I've got to come back," Horn said of that round. "I'm not a quitter. Australians aren't quitters to start with. We've showed we're winners.
"It was the battle of Brisbane, that's for sure," Horn said. "Absolutely unbelievable."
___
Day 1: Curry gets huge deal, Hayward hears Heat sales pitch
J.J. Redick is trusting the process. Gordon Hayward got his sales pitch from Miami. And David West, finally a champion, is coming back for one last season.
The first day of NBA free agency Saturday saw things starting to take shape, though there's still dozens more moves to come in the next few days. After an opening flurry that saw Stephen Curry get a $201 million deal from the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and Blake Griffin take about $175 million to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, most teams started to look at names more within their price range.
Redick agreed to a $23 million, one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. West is going back to the Warriors on a veteran's minimum, which is now worth $2.3 million. And Detroit got some solid insurance at point guard, agreeing with Langston Galloway on a three-year deal.
But all that, of course, was overshadowed by Curry's deal — the biggest contract in NBA history.
"Steph should be getting 400M this summer," Cleveland star LeBron James tweeted.
