July 01, 2017 4:38 AM

Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting

The Associated Press
LITLLE ROCK, Ark.

Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Police say via Twitter that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert. They say all 17 shooting victims are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable

Police say they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident."

No further information was immediately available.

