For Iranian-Americans, Trump travel ban keeps families apart

This August, 2015 self-portrait provided by Hesam Mostafavi shows him and his fiancee Mina Jafari on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Jafari, a 28-year-old graphic designer in Washington, said that during Trump’s initial travel ban in Jan. 2017, her fiancee’s Iranian mother was in the process of obtaining a visa to travel to the couple’s wedding, but it was revoked because of the ban. That prompted Jafari to move the wedding to Iran so her soon-to-be mother-in-law could attend, but now her elder sister can't go due to her political activism. Hesam Mostafavi via AP)