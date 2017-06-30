One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene.
WNBC, WNYW, AP Alexa Ard / McClatchy
Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse

National

A twin engine Learjet crashed into a warehouse in Carlstadt, New Jersey on May 15, killing both people aboard, according to media reports. Employees at a neighboring warehouse heard several explosions after the crash.

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

National

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington

National

First Lady Melania Trump honored the 2017 International Women of Courage Awards winners during a ceremony at the State Department in a rare public appearance on Wednesday. "The time for empowering women around the world is now," said Trump.

