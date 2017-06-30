Kelvin Wynn
June 30, 2017 3:33 PM

Numbers came to him in a dream. Soon after, they won him $300,000 in the lottery.

By Greg Hadley

In Virginia and Iowa, two men are significantly richer after lucking out in games of chance, taking in $400,000 between them.

In Davenport, Iowa, 57-year-old Kelvin Wynn had a dream in which a hotel room had the number 2112. The next day, he went to an address with the same number, then saw it on a license plate in front of him, he told WQAD. He even spent exactly $21.12 at a department store.

So when he bought a lottery ticket Tuesday at the encouragment of his wife, he chose as his winning number 2-1-1-2. The coincidence netted him $300,000, according to the Quad-City Times.

“I realized I had overtime on my check. I said, ‘Ah, let’s just go for it,’” Wynn said on why he decided to buy a ticket in the first place, per the Times. He told the paper he plans to use the money to pay for his children’s education and buy a new set of golf clubs.

Two days earlier, Chuck Davis, a redshirt freshman on the University of Virginia football team, was coming home from a workout when he stopped a convenience store to get his mother coffee, he told WTVR. While there, he decided to purchase a lottery ticket, and he picked numbers based off ones recommended to him by his grandmother, according to Sports Illustrated.

According to the Virginia Lottery, those numbers were 1-3-4-7-9, and they won Davis $100,000.

In Wynn’s case, he faced odds that were more than 1 in 10,000. For Davis, the chances were 1 in 278,256.

