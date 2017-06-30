Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.
Instagram/IKSEV
A twin engine Learjet crashed into a warehouse in Carlstadt, New Jersey on May 15, killing both people aboard, according to media reports. Employees at a neighboring warehouse heard several explosions after the crash.

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

First Lady Melania Trump honored the 2017 International Women of Courage Awards winners during a ceremony at the State Department in a rare public appearance on Wednesday. "The time for empowering women around the world is now," said Trump.

Check out the progress repair crews have made to reinforce the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway. The spillway was damaged after days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second. The first minute of the video is the aftermath and reinforcement. The last 30 seconds of the video shows the water rushing over the spillway.

