Utah wildfire evacuees return, ready for quieter July 4th

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks with Jean Wilson, a 71-year-old evacuee from the community of Pine Flats at the fire's evacuation center on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tours the fire's evacuation center in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
An evacuee from the Goodwin fire enters a Red Cross shelter, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Forest officials say over a dozen campground and other recreation areas have been closed because of the wildfire in northern Arizona.
Matt York
AP Photo
Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to local government officials about the northern Arizona wildfire at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey listens to a briefing on a northern Arizona wildfire at a command center set up at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Dewey, Ariz. Crews made considerable progress Thursday fighting an Arizona forest fire that shut down youth summer camps, forced thousands from their homes and came dangerously close to consuming a town.
Angie Wang
AP Photo
Angie Wang
AP Photo
A structure burning on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, quickly spread into the surrounding forest, creating the Lightner Creek Fire and burning an estimated 100 acres.
Durango Herald,Jerry McBride
AP Photo
A helicopter drops water on the Lightner Creek Fire on Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The wildfire in southwestern Colorado has burned at least one home and forced the evacuation of about 140 others, as well as a busy campground.
Durango Herald via AP
Jerry McBride
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, firefighters work to control a wildfire along Lightner Creek Road west of Durango, Colo. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared a disaster emergency to add resources for crews battling a wildfire in the southwest part of the state.
The Durango Herald via AP
Jerry McBride
Hunter Dreier, left, and Charlie Gillingham, shield themselves from smoke as they look at charred hillsides in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
A hillside burns after firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brushfire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Firefighters on Thursday were also battling wildfires in New Mexico, Utah, Washington state, as well as California.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Firefighters keep an eye on the burning hillsides after setting back fires in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brush fire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Firefighters set back fires as they work to put out a brushfire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. Firefighters on Thursday were also battling wildfires in New Mexico, Utah, Washington state, as well as California.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Travis Blake, left, and Paul Turney watch as firefighters set back fires as to put out a brush fire in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ken Steinhardt
Charred remains are all that is left of cabin, Friday, June 30, 2017, the was destroyed by a wildfire in the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. Fire managers lifted evacuations in Brian Head on Friday, with the blaze 20 percent contained.
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
Smoke lingers in the valley north of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah., Friday, June 30, 2017. A wildfire has been burning in the area over the past two weeks. Fire managers lifted evacuations in Brian Head on Friday, with the blaze 20 percent contained
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
Signs from grateful residents are posted throughout the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah, , Friday, June 30, 2017. Fire managers lifted evacuations in Brian Head on Friday, with the blaze 20 percent contained.
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
Gary Sylvester gazes out the window of his cabin on Friday, June 30, 2017, as he recounts the tall flames he saw coming over the ridge the day the fire started in the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. Fire managers lifted evacuations in Brian Head on Friday, with the blaze 20 percent contained.
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
Brad Burdsall talks about the fire that nearly reached his cabin, Friday, June 30, 2017, in the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. Fire managers lifted evacuations in Brian Head on Friday, with the blaze 20 percent contained.
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
Shelly Calloway prepares Apple Annies Country Store for business as the evacuation of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah, has been lifted on Friday, June 30, 2017. Fire managers lifted evacuations with the blaze 20 percent contained.
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
Bret Howser, town manager of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, is grateful the town is in good shape as he speaks, Friday, June 30, 2017, after a widlfire burned nearly 60,000 acres in the area. Fire managers lifted evacuations in Brian Head on Friday, with the blaze 20 percent contained.
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Rick Egan
In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, firefighters work to control a wildfire south of Boise, Idaho. The blaze charred over 280 acres and was threatening several homes in the area.
Idaho Statesman via AP
Darin Oswald
