Move over hoverboards — electric fidget spinners are the latest toy to start exploding

The fidget spinner craze that has swept through the U.S. in recent months has reached its inevitable conclusion: The tri-pronged little toys have began erupting in flames.
According to Gizmodo, there have been two recently documented cases of exploding fidget spinners, one in Alabama and the other in Michigan, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission is now investigating.
In case you’re wondering how a hand-powered toy spontaneously caught fire, in both instances the fidget spinners that exploded had Bluetooth-enabled speakers and lights that needed to be charged, according to Mashable.
In Michigan, the woman whose spinner caught fire said it charred her counter and charger after being plugged in for less than 30 minutes, per WEYI.
In Alabama, a young boy watched his spinner burst into flames, scorching the carpet, although he was able to put it out in the sink, according to WBRC.
In a statement to Gizmodo, the CPSC said it is investigating both incidents, and urged users to “stay with products that have batteries when they are charging.”
The CPSC has also cautioned parents of young children that parts of fidget spinners can be easily swallowed after two incidents in Texas and Oregon in which children were hospitalized after nearly choking on parts, according to ABC News. There have also been reports that some fidget spinners contain unhealthy amounts of lead, according to Snopes.com.
Because of the fidget spinner’s wild popularity, there has been a growing concern among activists that some of the toys have been cheaply made and unsafe to quickly match demand, according to CBS News. The watchdog group World Against Toys Causing Harm has rated the fidget spinner as one of the most dangerous toys of the summer for parents to monitor.
In 2015 and 2016, self-balancing scooters called hoverboards also exploded in popularity among young people, before it was revealed that their batteries could easily explode while charging or even just sitting, according to CNET.
