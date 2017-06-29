Her little sister’s going to die. She’s holding a garage sale to pay for the funeral

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses Pause 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Katherine Cook, 11, is dying from medulloblastoma (a brain tumor). Her Lebanon family is holding a garage sale to raise money for her funeral expenses. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

