An MLB umpire saved a woman’s life. An hour later, he was at his job

A Major League Baseball umpire tends to be a polarizing figure simply by nature of the job, but John Tumpane’s determination to save a stranger has managed to unite fans across the country.
Tumpane, a 34-year-old who lives a nomadic life as an umpire, was visting Pittsburgh to call the Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays game on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He was walking along the Roberto Clemente Bridge when he noticed a woman climb over the railing and look below to the Allegheny River.
“Obviously, that grabbed my attention,” Tumpane told the Post-Gazette. “I asked a couple in front of me, ‘What’s this lady trying to do?’ and they said, ‘I don’t know.’”
Rather than dismiss it as none of his business – which almost certainly would have ended in tragedy – Tumpane approached her and asked what she was doing. She said, according to Tumpane, that she just wanted a better view of the city. But Tumpane knew something was wrong.
“Oh no, why don’t you come back over on this side?” Tumpane told her, hooking his arms around hers, according to Major League Baseball. “It’s the same view over here.”
The woman repeatedly told Tumpane to let her go, but he refused. He said “pure instinct” drove him not to let go.
“No one wants to help me,” she said, according to the Post-Gazette. “Just let me go.”
“No, we’re here to help you.”
“You’ll forget me tomorrow.”
“I’ll never forget you,” he said. “You can have my promise on that.”
Tumpane mouthed to another person on the bridge to call 911. The woman became more emotional and began to cry, tried to slip out of his grip and at one point dangled her feet from the bridge, putting all her weight onto Tumpane’s arms, according to the Post-Gazette.
Another person came up and grabbed one of the woman’s arms, while another – who turned out to be Mike Weinman, an employee for the Rays – put his arms through the lower railing to pin her feet to the ground, according to the Associated Press. He later had bruises on his arms from the railing, he told Major League Baseball.
“I was just trying to tell her it was going to be all right. There’s help,” Tumpane told the Post-Gazette. “We’re going to be better if she can get back on this side. I said, ‘All these people are here. Look at all these people who want to help you. We’re all here for the right reasons. We want to get you better.’ ”
“I was like, ‘Not on my watch, please,’ ” he said. “We were just hanging on.”
The three of them clung to the woman until first responders arrived. They were eventually able to get her on the other side of the railing and onto a mat on the bridge. Before she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Tumpane kneeled over her.
“She said, ‘You’ll just forget me after this’ and I said, ‘No, I’ll never forget you,’ ” Tumpane told her again, according to the Associated Press. “This was an unbelievable day and I’m glad to say she can have another day with us and I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time.”
Tumpane said the aftermath was surreal. He called his wife and went back to his hotel, where he said he couldn’t stop thinking about the woman. He said he wants to reconnect with the woman Thursday, before he leaves Pittsburgh.
An hour later, Tumpane went to work at the ballpark.
Word spread of Tumpane’s heroic actions around the field, which soon leaked online, where people from across the country praised his quick actions.
You’re a hero, John Tumpane:https://t.co/xI5yvsyxpw— Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) June 29, 2017
Don't boo HP umpire John Tumpane @Pirates game tonight. He helped save a woman's life today. @PittsburghPG https://t.co/4q3rd2TW3t pic.twitter.com/nxBVNAECrI— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) June 29, 2017
Next time you're questioning humanity in 2017, a reminder this happened today. Never underestimate power of a https://t.co/b9eiFKaCeJ— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienCBS2) June 29, 2017
May we all find our John Tumpane when we need him most.— Robin Cohrs (@RobinCohrs) June 29, 2017
Tumpane treated it as a mostly normal day at work, calling strikes, runs and balls even as he couldn’t stop looking at the bridge where he had just saved a woman’s life.
“It’s also hard when you stand back behind home plate and look and you see the bridge in the distance, in between innings and whatnot, just thinking of how things could have maybe been,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Glad it was this way.”
If you or someone you know might be suicidal, the the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.
