The 81-year-old said she just wanted coffee. And she led officers on a 25-mph chase

Nancy Strader said she just wanted a coffee, but after a broken car window, slashed tires, an arrest and a $1,000 bond to get her out of jail, that coffee got pretty expensive – and she never even got it.
Strader, 81, was driving in Denton, Texas on an early morning last week when multiple calls reported her to the police for driving the wrong way on some streets, according to WFAA.
Police officers pulled Strader over, but when one officer approached the driver’s side of her car, Strader ignored his loud demands that she unlock the door.
“I just want to make sure you’re OK. Unlock the car for me,” an officer told her, according to a body cam video.
Instead, Strader started to pull forward without unlocking the door or rolling down her window. The officer warned her not to drive off, but she does shortly after anyway, according to the video. The officer ran back to his vehicle and they began a slow-speed chase – never going over 25 miles per hour, according to WFAA. Ten minutes later, Strader stopped the car again on her own.
Officers quickly ran up, deflating her tires and approaching her window again. They demanded she unlock her door, and again she didn’t comply, according to the video. She seemed to be asking “why?” and one officer said “because the police are telling you to.”
One policeman then shattered her window, and she yelled “Why? I’ve been trying to find a place to have a cup of coffee!”
They took her out of the car after she ignores commands to do so, and she tells them they’re hurting her. Eventually the situation calmed down and the officers asked her why she wouldn’t open the door, and if she thinks “this is the best way to find a cup of coffee.”
“Why should I stop when I’ve done nothing?” she asked, adding later. “It’s my car. My life. My everything.”
The officers told her she was endangering lives with the way she was driving and asked if she knew she was driving on the wrong side of the road. She didn’t respond.
Police told WFAA that Strader was not intoxicated and her vital signs were all normal. She was not handcuffed during the incident. Denton Police Officer Shane Kizer said they were “very careful” with her.
She was charged with evading arrest, and stayed in jail for 14 hours before her son posted a $1,000 bond. Her family told WFAA they plan to have a doctor examine her.
