National

June 28, 2017 12:36 AM

Guilty plea expected for Iraq refugee with ties to kidnapper

The Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A Virginia woman living in the U.S. as an Iraqi refugee for the last decade is scheduled to plead guilty to federal charges after being charged with hiding her ties to the kidnapper of a U.S. contractor.

Enas (eh-NAHS') Ibrahim of Vienna was charged in March on allegations of visa fraud.

Prosecutors say Ibrahim, her husband and her husband's brother all came to the U.S. and settled in the suburbs of the nation's capital after receiving refugee status.

But prosecutors say the two men are brothers of Majid Al Mashhandani, who admitted participating in the 2004 kidnapping of U.S. contractor Roy Hallums.

Hallums spent nearly a year in captivity.

The two brothers have already entered guilty pleas admitting they failed to disclose their relationship to the kidnapper.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:40

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts
Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 0:23

Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse
Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos