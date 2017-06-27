3 Chicago officers accused of lying about teen's shooting

Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Chicago. Brown-Holmes announced that three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of a white police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. In the indictment approved Monday by a Cook County grand jury, alleges that one current and two former officers lied about the events of Oct. 20, 2014 when Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teenager 16 times. G-Jun Yam AP Photo