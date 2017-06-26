Couple goes ‘berserk’ and punches a mom and her 15-year-old – over ‘cold chicken’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts Pause 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.

