Firefighters battle intense wildfires in Utah, California

The Brian Head Fire continues to grow and has burned more than 27,700 acres, Friday, June 23, 2017 in Brian Head, Utah. A wildfire menacing a southern Utah ski town for nearly a week flared again, doubling in size for the second night in a row and torching more homes after residents fled the flames, officials said Friday. The blaze was one of several burning in the U.S. West as extreme heat challenges firefighters. The Deseret News via AP Stuart Johnson