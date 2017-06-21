He was a hazmat recovery worker at Ground Zero after 9/11. ICE tried to deport him

Carlos Humberto Cardona worked meticulously for four months at the site of the felled Twin Towers to remove hazardous material after 9/11. The construction worker developed lung problems from inhalation at the site and suffers from anxiety and psychological issues, according to his wife.
But in February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement took him into custody for deportation because of a non-violent drug charge from 1990. Cardona fled violent, civil-war Colombia in 1986 due to gang threats and entered the U.S. without proper documentation.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardoned Cardona on Wednesday, an action that voids the grounds for deportation of the 9/11 worker.
"In the more than 30-years since Carlos Cardona has lived in this country, he has built a family and given back to his community, including in the aftermath of 9/11 when he assisted with Ground Zero recovery efforts at the expense of his own health," Cuomo said in a statement.
Cardona was convicted of attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in 1990, but has committed no crimes since then. He had applied for clemency in New York in April in attempt to stave off deportation.
Cardona was being held at a correctional facility in New Jersey, where his wife Liliana visits him for 30 minutes each week. She is a naturalized American citizen.
After checking in with ICE regularly since 2011, Cardona was taken into custody February at one of his routine meetings as a part of increased enforcement action by President Donald Trump. A crackdown on illegal immigration was one of Trump’s most popular campaign promises, and he pledged to step up removal of people in the U.S. without proper documentation.
“I can’t believe that this is happening to him after all of the sacrifices he has made. He says he feels like he’s being treated like a criminal,” Liliana told the New York Daily News, which broke the story of his impending deportation. “He’s suffering from depression being locked up in there.”
Cuomo said he wanted to return Cardona to his family.
"It is my hope this action will not only reunite Mr. Cardona with his wife and daughter, but also send a message about the values of fairness and equality that New York was founded upon,” Cuomo said.
Comments