The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning around 10 p.m. Wednesday night that is still in effect. The area included in the warning includes coastal areas from the Texas coast to the Florida panhandle. Courtesy National Weather Service

June 21, 2017 2:11 PM

10-year-old dies after playing in surf during a tropical storm warning, officials say

By Justin Mitchell

A 10-year-old boy playing in the surf during a tropical storm warning died after a log struck him the head while he was in the water, officials told an Alabama TV news station.

WKRG-TV reports rescue officials pulled the boy out of the water in Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Thursday morning.

WKRG confirmed he died in Baldwin County at 11:30 a.m.

The boy was playing with a large log in the Mobile Bay surf near Ponce De Leon Court when strong weather associated with Tropical Storm Cindy caused the log to hit his head, WKRG reported. The child’s skull was crushed by the log. He and his parents were visiting the Alabama area from Missouri.

Official cause of death had not been released at 1:15 p.m.

Emergency crews, including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, responded to the scene, WKRG reported.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning Wednesday night from the Texas coastline to the Florida panhandle as Tropcial Storm Cindy swirled in the Gulf and made its way inland. It has remained in effect Thursday.

