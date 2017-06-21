While kids are on summer break, their teachers are training to bring guns in the classroom

Colorado teachers are receiving summer schooling of their own. The curriculum involves them being trained to use firearms.
The teachers are a part of a three-day course provided by the Faculty Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response group, or FASTER, which began Tuesday. About 17 educators are participating, reported KUSA.
FASTER participants are also given medical training.
According to BBC, the group was founded after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, where an armed gunman 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut primary school.
Laura Carno, the founder of Coloradans for Civil Liberties, which funded the course, said this type of training is most useful in certain school districts.
“By and large rural school districts, who have made the decision that law enforcement is 30-45 minutes away,” Carno told KUSA. “They are their own first responders.”
Under Colorado law, teachers are allowed to carry concealed weapons in school as long as they have a valid permit and are designated as a security officer, according to KUSA.
Only one participant was willing to speak to KUSA about the experience. Ronnie Wilson said he was “looking for every possible avenue and avenue to ensure safety of students.”
