This file photo is of a Goodwill donation center in Placentia, Calif. A couple in Ohio accidentally donated $97,000 in cash to a Goodwill location in Zanesville.
This file photo is of a Goodwill donation center in Placentia, Calif. A couple in Ohio accidentally donated $97,000 in cash to a Goodwill location in Zanesville. Nick Agro TNS
This file photo is of a Goodwill donation center in Placentia, Calif. A couple in Ohio accidentally donated $97,000 in cash to a Goodwill location in Zanesville. Nick Agro TNS

National

June 21, 2017 11:35 AM

Couple withdraws $97,000 in cash – and accidentally donates it to Goodwill

Associated Press

ZANESVILLE, Ohio

A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio

The (Zanesville) Times Recorder reports two Goodwill employees in Zanesville initially thought it was play money or counterfeit cash after finding $97,000 in hundred dollar bills in a duffel bag inside a box of clothes last week.

The duffel bag also contained legal documents and the last will and testament for Dan and Lynette Leckrone of Lewisville, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Columbus.

After numerous messages from Goodwill went unreturned, the couple finally retrieved the money from the Zanesville Police Department, where Goodwill had taken it for safekeeping.

Dan Leckrone says he withdrew the cash the couple had saved for a new home to deposit in another bank.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:40

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts
Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 0:23

Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse
Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

View More Video