A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed up. 'The only chance this man has is us.'

Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in how to perform it. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Columbia, died.

