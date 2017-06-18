National

Castile protesters target city where officer worked

ST. ANTHONY, Minn.

A couple hundred protesters have targeted the Minnesota city where a police officer worked after a jury acquitted him in the fatal shooting of a black motorist last year.

The protesters marched through St. Anthony on Sunday to remember Philando Castile and demonstrate against the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Marchers carried signs reading "Justice for Philando" and "We leave when we get justice."

A jury on Friday found Yanez not guilty of manslaughter for shooting Castile during a traffic stop. After the verdict, St. Anthony announced plans to dismiss Yanez.

It was the third day of protests in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area after the verdict. A rally at the state Capitol on Friday led to a march that shut down a stretch of Interstate 94 and resulted in 18 arrests. On Saturday, people marched in downtown Minneapolis.

