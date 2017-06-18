National

June 18, 2017 11:09 AM

Girl dies after being electrocuted while playing in lagoon

The Associated Press
TOMS RIVER, N.J.

Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.

Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.

Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equipment.

One girl was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. The two other children were not injured.

Authorities say the girls were wearing lifejackets and in the presence of adults when the accident occurred.

The death remains under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:40

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts
Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 0:23

Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse
Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

View More Video