June 18, 2017 9:36 AM

Carter Center auction includes Jimmy Carter memorabilia

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

An auction raising money for the human rights organization founded by Jimmy Carter will include a four-poster bed designed by the former president.

The annual event raises money for The Carter Center, which is based in Atlanta. The auction is part of a four-day retreat to be held this year near Lake Tahoe, Calif. from June 21 to 25.

Other items up for bid include three paintings by Carter, a navy-blue blazer Carter wore at the 1988 Democratic National Convention, guitars signed by Van Halen and Elton John and a private concert by Peter Yarrow of the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary.

Last year, the event raised a record-breaking $3.7 million for the organization that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, formed in 1982.

