Canoe returning to Hawaii after epic round-the-world voyage

FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, the Hokulea sailing canoe is seen off Honolulu. The Polynesian voyaging canoe is returning to Hawaii after a three-year journey around the world guided only by nature with navigators using no modern navigation to guide Hokulea across 40,000 nautical miles to 19 countries. Thousands are expected to welcome the double-hulled canoe to Oahu, Hawaii, on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Sam Eifling, File AP Photo