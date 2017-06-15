A dispute in a New York deli led to one man’s jaw being broken — by an avocado

It was a classic smash and grab, except this time they were grabbing avocados and smashing them against deli employees.
A dispute in New York City has generated national attention for the way it ended — with disgruntled customers pelting the workers behind the counter with bananas and avocados.
The incident took place early in the morning on May 29, police told NBC New York, but footage was just posted online Tuesday by the New York Police Department as it seeks to identify the suspects.
According to CBS New York, the owner of the establishment, Stadium Gourmet Deli, believes the argument may have begun because the employee who took the two customers’ orders does not speak English and may have become confused. The customers and the worker then began to argue over a wrong order, according to the New York Daily News.
In the video, the employee can be seen talking to a different customer when the two suspects, both black men, began grabbing avocados from a stand on their side of the counter and throwing them at the employee. The employee can be seen staggering and collapsing to the ground, clutching his face. One of the employee climbs over the counter slightly, then throws bananas. They also appear to target another employee behind the counter.
According to Fox 5, the first worker, 21, suffered facial cuts and fractures and a broken jaw from the avocados. The New York Daily News also posted a photo of the worker, who they identified as Amir Alzabibi. In the image, he has a black eye that is swollen so that he can barely see.
Police are still seeking information on the suspects.
