He was supposed to help his step-grandmother. Instead, this lawyer stole $1.3 million.

By the end, Martha Villano, 89, had just $24 left in her bank account.
Meanwhile, her step-grandson, Glenn Gregory, had the rest: $1.3 million.
On Wednesday, a jury in Jefferson County, Colorado, convicted Gregory of what is believed to be the biggest defrauding of an at-risk elderly person in the state’s history, according to KUSA.
In 2006, a trust fund was created to care for Villano until her death. Almost immediately, prosecutors say, Gregory, an attorney who was a trustee for the fund, began to transfer the money to his personal accounts, per KDVR. He spent the money on gifts for himself and five other family members, prosecutors said.
Villano, on the other hand, did not receive a cent from the fund, according to Patch.com. In fact, prosecutors said she never received any information about the trust after it was created. Gregory, who had the power of attorney for Villano, kept her completely in the dark.
When charges were finally filed against Gregory, there was just $24 left in the fund, according to the Denver Post. Villano was too frail and weak to testify at the trial against her step-grandchild. Instead, she was deposed before the trial by the district attorney’s office.
“Crimes against our older adults are unconscionable and will be prosecuted vigorously,” District Attorney Peter Weir said in a statement.
Gregory will be sentenced in August and is free on bail until that time, according to local media reports.
Financial fraud is one of the fastest growing forms of elder abuse in the U.S., according to NOLO.com. Statistics on how prevalent it is are hard to come by, however, as relatively few studies distinguish financial fraud by the victim’s age, and it is commonly accepted that victims of financial fraud rarely come forward because of confusion or embarrassment, according to the Center for Problem-Oriented Policing.
Comments