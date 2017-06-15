The terrifying day a longtime bear hunter became the prey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts Pause 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Boise County hunter Marvin Jennings suffered severe wounds from a black bear that attacked him after being shot by Jennings’ uncle on May 28. "I did everything that you're supposed to do," says Jennings. "It didn't work on this one." Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

