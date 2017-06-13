17 years later, she laments about mistakes that led to the wrong man getting imprisoned

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts Pause 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Tamara Scherer says she told investigators she never got a good look at the face of her attacker. Charges against Richard Jones have been dropped and he was released from prison after an independent investigation uncovered a lookalike who was more likely the assailant. Shane Keyser and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

