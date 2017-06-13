Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio.
Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio. Screen grab from video
Jack Viglianco rescued a 4-year-old on his first day as a lifeguard in Lakewood, Ohio. Screen grab from video

National

He’d been a lifeguard for 20 minutes when he heard a 4-year-old crying for help

The Associated Press

June 13, 2017 9:27 AM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio

An Ohio teenager has rescued a 4-year-old boy on his first day on the job as a lifesaver.

Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old jumped into the water and helped the child to safety.

Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue. He says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.

“I expected that I would eventually have to save someone,” he told WEWS-TV in Cleveland. “Not on my first day.”

The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer at the pools at Lakewood and Madison parks. All the victims were saved.

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border
VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus 2:25

VW announces electric version of the classic Microbus
Experiencing the eclipse blind 1:47

Experiencing the eclipse blind

View More Video