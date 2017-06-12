National

June 12, 2017 6:16 PM

Police: Man charged in stabbing death of Chicago girl

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

John Singleton is accused of stabbing and beating Alexis Stubbs to death late Sunday. She was the daughter of the woman whose victimization resulted in the suspect's past incarceration.

According to police, the 31-year-old Singleton was at the girl's apartment most of the day Sunday, but in the evening the mother called 911 because she wanted him to leave. Authorities did not give details of the attack on the girl. However, they said the suspect was arrested six hours later.

Police say Singleton attacked the girl's mother in August 2014. He faced charges, including domestic violence, and received a three-year sentence after pleading guilty. He was released in April.

Court records show Singleton has a criminal record that includes domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:40

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts
Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 0:23

Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse
Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos