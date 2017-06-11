They clung together when their boat sank, but then dad floated away ‘staring at me’

Tangier Island Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge talks about waterman Ed Charnock in his crab shanty during an interview May 17, 2017, in Tangier, Va. “When we’re leaving the harbor or coming in, everybody looks over to where Ed’s boat was always tied up in his slip,” Eskridge said. “And it’s empty now. It’s just an awful feeling, a sad feeling when you go by there.” Steve Helber AP