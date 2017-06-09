A glass of water led to an unlikely friendship — and saved two very different people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts Pause 0:23 Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:58 Jet crashes into New Jersey warehouse 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women in Washington 2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests 1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami 1:39 VIDEO: Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway 1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On a particularly hot Texas afternoon some five years ago, 12-year-old Dominic McCullough found himself sitting on the curb outside of then 77-year-old Joan Brodnax's home. Dominic had wandered into the neighborhood, just a stone's throw from his family's town home on Las Vegas Trail, following a violent tantrum from an older sibling, a common occurrence in the McCullough home. What happened next, he says, changed the course his life forever. (video by Jared L. Christopher)

