8-year-old’s soccer team cuts hair in solidarity after she was confused for a boy

Soccer starts like Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm have expressed support for Mili Hernandez, the 8-year-old Nebraska girl whose soccer team was eliminated from a tournament last weekend because organizers thought she was a boy.
But the young girl has some less famous supporters, too: Members of Hernandez’ team chopped off their own hair to show support for their friend. Hernandez has short hair.
“I cut my hair because it's not fair what they're doing to Mili. Just because she has short hair doesn't mean she's a boy, and I did it because I wanted to support her,” Hernandez’s teammate, Rosy, told WOWT. Some of the girls cut off their ponytails after soccer practice.
Hernandez, Rosy and the rest of their team had made it to the final in a tournament last weekend when they were told they wouldn’t be able to participate in the game. A roster listed Hernandez as a boy and she was disqualified. Even though her parents showed organizers Hernandez’s insurance card that showed she was female, they refused to let her play.
Wambach, who also has short hair, posted a video on Instagram telling Hernandez she was “inspiring.”
“You don’t look like a boy. You look like a girl. With short hair. And that’s OK,” Wambach said in the video.
Hamm invited Hernandez to participate in one of her soccer camps.
Hernandez and her teammates recorded a video, posted on WOWT’s website, thanking Wambach and Hamm for supporting her. The girls say “thank you!” in unison.
The Nebraska State Soccer Association, which didn’t sponsor the tournament, said it nevertheless was investigating the incident. The organization issued an apology and said Hernandez’s erroneous disqualification didn’t represent its “core values.”
