They took a package right off his porch. He stopped them - and caught it on video

Package thieves thwarted; strapless bra secure Tacoma homeowner Dusty Jones encountered a trio of thieves and shot this video of them attempting to steal a package that contained a $14 strapless bra his girlfriend, Andrina Hargrave, had ordered. Tacoma homeowner Dusty Jones encountered a trio of thieves and shot this video of them attempting to steal a package that contained a $14 strapless bra his girlfriend, Andrina Hargrave, had ordered. Video courtesy of Dusty Jones

