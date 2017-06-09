Timothy Glass Jr.
Timothy Glass Jr. Humboldt County Correctional Facility
Timothy Glass Jr. Humboldt County Correctional Facility

National

June 09, 2017 1:46 PM

Snap! Crackle! Pop! Man shot with a shotgun shell stuffed with Rice Krispies, police say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A California man was charged with resisting arrest and violating probation on Wednesday. His alleged crime? He’s a cereal offender.

According to police from Eureka, California, officers responded to calls about shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim, who had allegedly been shot in the hand with a flare gun, per Redheaded Blackbelt. According to the outlet, police initially described the crime as “transient-on-transient.”

The suspected shooter, Timothy Glass Jr., was apprehended after fleeing the scene on a bicycle, per KRCR. Police told the TV station that Glass initially resisted arrest and caused a minor injury to one of the detectives detaining him.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to a local hospital and positively identified Glass as the shooter, according to a police news release. He decided, however, not to press charges.

Glass was still jailed at roughly 3:30 p.m. local time and faces misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

After an investigation, police officers determined that Glass had shot the victim with a flare gun and a shotgun shell full of Rice Krispies cereal. This caused a non-life threatening wound.

According to KRCR, the incident has been passed on to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:40

Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts
Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 0:23

Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse
Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:13

Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos